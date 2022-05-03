SandRidge Energy (SD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SD stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,068. The firm has a market cap of $729.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.