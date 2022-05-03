Schibsted ASA (SBSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1509 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

SBSNY opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

