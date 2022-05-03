Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 721,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 354,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 311,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,856. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

