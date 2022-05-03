Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

SCHD traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 106,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

