ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter worth $4,835,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter valued at $17,550,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

SCOB stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $423.87 million and a P/E ratio of -65.53. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

