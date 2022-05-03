Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $25.81 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

