Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.87 ($74.60).

Shares of G24 traded down €0.38 ($0.40) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €60.22 ($63.39). The company had a trading volume of 160,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($77.22).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

