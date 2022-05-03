Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). The business had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:SCU opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.