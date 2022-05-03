Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,548. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81. Sealed Air has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

