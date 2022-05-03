Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.86 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

