Secure Energy Services’ (SES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SES. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.87.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

TSE SES opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.65. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

About Secure Energy Services (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.