SelectQuote (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($1.41). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLQT stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,305,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,912,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,990,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 205,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

