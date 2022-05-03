Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.92. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

