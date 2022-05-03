Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. 7,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,450 shares of company stock worth $3,604,692 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

