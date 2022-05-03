Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 362,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

SRTS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

