Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board of Directors

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. 1,412,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

