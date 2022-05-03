Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Head-To-Head Survey

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 1 0 2.17

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.02%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,636.88% N/A -81.44% Tufin Software Technologies -33.28% -62.67% -24.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Tufin Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 28.50 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 4.25 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -12.81

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.