Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 300 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

