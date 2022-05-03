Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 7,155 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

