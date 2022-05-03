Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.28 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

