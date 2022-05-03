Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

