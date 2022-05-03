Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,115 shares of company stock worth $5,629,942. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

