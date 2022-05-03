Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,221 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Prysm Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,088,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,630,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,031,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 83.06.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.74 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 29.32 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

