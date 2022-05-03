Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

