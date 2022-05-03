Shopping Market Cap Hits $6.91 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.53 or 0.00019572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $577,020.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002039 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 223.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00418445 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,979.58 or 1.81975967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,439 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

