Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.93) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.25) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.06) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 407.56 ($5.09).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 292.80 ($3.66) on Friday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 254.71 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.69). The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.56), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($65,238.48).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

