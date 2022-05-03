Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Grows By 23.0%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE IMPX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. AEA-Bridges Impact has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.32.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.