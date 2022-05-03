Short Interest in Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Rises By 27.3%

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OROCF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,210. Allkem has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Allkem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

