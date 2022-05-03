Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Grows By 34.7%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 339,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.