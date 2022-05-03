Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Rises By 40.1%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 663,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 3,227.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brady by 10.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth $235,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.