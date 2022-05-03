Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Declines By 21.9%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Braskem stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. 178,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Braskem has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

