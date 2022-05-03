Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 26.0%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $30,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 1,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

