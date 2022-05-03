Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Drops By 24.7%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRKR opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Creek Road Miners has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.
About Creek Road Miners
