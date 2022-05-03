Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Drops By 24.7%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRKR opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Creek Road Miners has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

