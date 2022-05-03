Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Drops By 33.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 493,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Several research firms have commented on DYNDF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

