Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 35.7%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

EVG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

