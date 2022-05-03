Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Decreases By 27.6%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ:EPHYW opened at 0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.33. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.29 and a 1-year high of 1.59.

