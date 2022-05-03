Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Increases By 28.6%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in EuroDry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $105.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 48.34% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

