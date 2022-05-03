Short Interest in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Declines By 45.8%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHLT remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Monday. Future Health ESG has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

