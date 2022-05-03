Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Declines By 22.6%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PUCK remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Goal Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

