Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Drops By 29.5%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 96,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.40.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIIX. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 272,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $5,854,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.