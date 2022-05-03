Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Drops By 35.0%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GDLC traded down 0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 24.23. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 16.83 and a 12 month high of 73.45.

