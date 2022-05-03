Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Expands By 20.7%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 478,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,308. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

