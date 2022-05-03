Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Decreases By 20.6%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 149,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,251,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,494 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,425 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 49.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

