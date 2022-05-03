Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Rises By 49.4%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HCII opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 33.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,245.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 139,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

