Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 20.5%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Innovative Food stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Innovative Food has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
