Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 20.5%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Innovative Food stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Innovative Food has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

