Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Drops By 31.1%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFCZF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.90.

IFCZF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

