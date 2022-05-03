Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Rises By 33.1%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,985,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 2,993,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,245.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYUF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969. Keyera has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

