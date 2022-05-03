Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Expands By 20.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KURRY remained flat at $$24.20 during trading on Tuesday. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

