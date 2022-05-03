Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Expands By 20.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
KURRY remained flat at $$24.20 during trading on Tuesday. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.
