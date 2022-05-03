Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Rises By 20.4%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,610. Lennar has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

