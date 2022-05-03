Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Declines By 23.6%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $13,109,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $6,046,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LOMA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 89,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $704.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
