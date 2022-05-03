Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Declines By 23.6%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $13,109,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $6,046,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOMA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 89,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $704.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

